ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can participate in the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research by registering for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The two-mile walk will take place on Sat., Sept. 17 at the Pinnacle Heights Apartments, 5100 W Park Ave. in Rogers

You register online or in person, arrival time is set for 9:00 A.M. with the ceremony following at 10:00 A.M.