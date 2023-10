FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Epilepsy Foundation Arkansas is hosting its annual Walk to End Epilepsy on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The walk raises awareness and funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of America. The goal is for everyone to walk a total of 26 miles for the 1 in 26 who will be diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their lifetime.

The walk will take place at Agri Park at 9 A.M. You can register online.