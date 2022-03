FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Co. Veteran Services are hosting a job fair next week.

Anyone looking for work is welcome to attend. It’s recommended you dress business professional and bring a resume with you.

The job fair will be at the Fayetteville Public Library Tuesday, March 8 from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M.

You can find a list of employers participating on their website.