FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Historical Society is hosting its annual ice cream social Saturday.

You’re invited to stop by and learn more about Washington County and cool off with a sweet treat.

It’ll take place at the Headquarters House on E. Dickson St. on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets are $2.50 for kids (6-12), $5 for adults, and $15 for families.

The event is the primary fundraiser of the year for the WCHS.