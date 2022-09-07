NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Engage NWA is partnering with a host of sponsors and organizations to present “Welcoming Week NWA,” starting September 9th. Organizer Monica Kumar says the week-long event series will feature a variety of different options designed for people to get their start in Northwest Arkansas, and promote a sense of belonging. The official launch celebration will take place at the Jones Center on September 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To find a list of events to match your availability and interest, check in with the Welcoming Week website and scroll to the calendar at the bottom of the page.