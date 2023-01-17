FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley dance academy will host its annual Tutu Run 5k and Quarter Marathon to help support its outreach and educational programs.

The Western Arkansas Ballet‘s 9th annual Tutu Run will take place Sat., Jan. 21 at 9:00 A.M. along Greg Smith River Trail in downtown Fort Smith.

You’re welcome to run or walk during the race and tutus are encouraged! Participants in the past have either worn one they purchased from the store or created their own!

You can register for the run and check out prices on their website.