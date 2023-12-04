ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is hosting its third annual Whoville Holiday Extravaganza!

Bring the family to meet the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Max, and others at the Rogers Convention Center Sun., Dec. 10. You can also enjoy breakfast with Santa and new this year, LEGOland Christmas.

You can purchase tickets and pick your slot time online.

Proceeds go towards supporting Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, a women’s transitional living community that provides housing and resources for women in recovery and their children.