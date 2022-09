BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s the battle of corgis versus dachshunds!

The 17th annual Wiener Takes All competition will take place, where pups will race each other to see which wiener will win it all!

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will be from 9 A.M. – 4 P.M. at the Glasgow Softball Complex in Bella Vista.

Registration is closed but the public is invited to show up and cheer on their favorite wiener!

All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.