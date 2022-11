FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grab your family and friends and spend the evening under twinkling lights at the Walton Arts Center.

At Winter Nights explore the indoor and outdoor winter wonderland, full of decorations and photo ops.

Grab a drink or snack, walk around, and spread the holiday cheer by writing a letter to a veteran or retirement home resident.

Winter Nights will run from Dec. 1 – Dec. 23, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Thurs., Fri., and Sat., nights only.

It’s free and open to the public.