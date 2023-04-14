FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Woo Pig Weekend will feature a day full of sports on Sat., April 15.

HogTown will return Saturday before the spring football game. Bring the whole family out to enjoy live music, food trucks, and the chance to meet Big Red! HogTown will be in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the stadium’s north side. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown is free.

The softball and baseball teams also have games Saturday, following the spring football game.

You can find a full list of the schedule on their website.