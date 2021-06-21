KNWA Tries It: American Ninja Warrior Course

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior continues Monday night, June 21.

Some of the most elite athletes in the country are competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses,
three of those athletes are from NWA.

The KNWA Today team paid a visit to Flip Side Ninja Park to see the training behind the scenes!

If you want to cheer these guys on through the qualifying rounds of the show, you can catch Owen Dyer’s episode Monday night on KNWA at 8 p.m.

Flip Side Ninja Park will also host a watch party at the gym tonight in Lowell.

The public is welcomed to attend.

