FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A new year means new performances at the Walton Arts Center.

You can help the Teen Action and Support Center by donating hygiene products when you go to watch Jagged Little Pill at the WAC.

“Jagged Little Pill” will run Jan. 23-28. “Jagged Little Pill” is a musical based on Alanis Morissette’s music. You can purchase tickets online.

Donations needed include new shampoo, conditioner, soap, or deodorant. According to the website, TASC is a non-profit that offers assistance to all teens, but especially to those struggling with life changes.

TASC provides counseling, job and life skill training, volunteer opportunities, and resources for young parents. You can learn more about its mission here.