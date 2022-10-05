FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host its annual Autumn Gala this October with the theme “A Casual Night in N’Awlins.”

Event organizers from the garden say the New Orleans-themed gala will be more relaxed, and give attending community members the chance to enjoy live jazz music and a dinner, while supporting the garden’s mission of providing outdoor education to the community for free. The gala will also feature a silent auction, where attendees and online bidders alike can take home a number of items provided by local businesses.

The event will take place Thursday, October 6th at 5:30 p.m., and will run until nine in the evening. Individual tickets are $135. You can find more information on the gala, or on the silent auction, on garden’s website.