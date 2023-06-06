ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 63rd Annual Poultry Festival, organized by The Poultry Federation (TPF), is just around the corner. Scheduled for June 9-10, 2023, the TPF says the event offers attendees two days of excitement, networking, and entertainment.

An event announcement says The Poultry Festival attracts industry members and friends from across the country. Last year’s festival sold over 4,500 tickets, and the TPF says it contributed $4.19 million to the local economy of Rogers.

At the festival, attendees can participate in events such as a golf tournament, trap shoot, fishing tournament, live performances, a barbecue cook-off, and a Women in Poultry brunch. The event also features the “Allied Industries Scholarship Auction,” which supports individuals interested in pursuing careers in the poultry and egg industry. The Poultry Federation has been granting scholarships for over 20 years, and TPF says it’s auction in 2022 raised $126,000 for this cause.

The entertainment for the 63rd Annual Poultry Festival will be headlined by the Chris Janson, with special guests Ray Fulcher and Southerland. The festival concert will take place on June 10, 2023, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas.

More event details and tickets are available on the event’s official page, linked here.