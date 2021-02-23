Large group seen dancing, maskless, at Bentonville bar

"I was disappointed to see the dancing in that video."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A video of a large group of people dancing and not wearing masks is gaining traction on social media.

The video below was taken from Bentley’s Beach Bar in Bentonville on Friday, February 19.

As you can see, people are dancing and no one seems to be wearing a mask.

The video has gained traction on social media from concerned locals.

KNWA/FOX 24 reached out to Bentley’s Beach Bar Owner, Robert Gianinio, for comment.

Like so many other owners in the service industry, this is been a very tough year. However, during that time Bentley’s has cooperated with all agencies regarding COVID-19 protocols. We follow all procedures set forth by the Department of Health, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, and local law-enforcement. I was disappointed to see the dancing in that video. It is clearly marked in multiple locations including the dance floor that dancing is not allowed at this time. I will discuss this issue with my staff and ensure that it doesn’t happen again. ROBERT GIANINIO, BENTLEY’S BEACH BAR OWNER

According to an Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) spokesperson, Bentley’s has been visited on multiple occasions and has been in compliance, without any violations, but the spokesperson told KNWA/FOX 24 a local ABC agent is looking further into this incident.