Large number of expected absentee ballots may delay results, Benton County election commissioner says

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several voting terms are in the national spotlight right now, including mail-in, absentee and early voting. Arkansas’ elections will be a little different in November, and Benton County’s election coordinator said the process could delay results.

“You’re going to see a few things different,” said Kim Dennison, Benton County’s election coordinator. “All our poll workers will be maintaining social distancing as well as going around cleaning and sanitizing everything.”

Dennison said she expects a record number of absentee ballots following Sec. of State John Thurston’s announcement that COVID-19 can be used as a reasonable excuse to vote absentee.

“It’s definitely going to require extra hands in our office to help process those absentee ballots,” Dennison said.

The absentee voting process is different than the nationally-conversed mail-in voting system, said Dr. Andrew Dowdle, a political scientist.

“If you’re registered in some states, you’ll automatically get a ballot [with mail-in voting],” Dowdle said. “On the other end is what we’ve traditionally had in Arkansas: absentee ballots where you’ve needed some kind of reason or excuse.”

People who vote in person won’t be required to wear masks, Dennison said.

“We don’t want to infringe upon anybody’s right to vote,” Dennison said.

Some poll workers have already decided to skip out on this year for safety reasons, Dennison said, but others are stepping up in their place.

“I have also had in return a great deal of people who have submitted applications willing to work,” Dennison said.

With the extra ballots expected through absentee means, Dennison said it’s not a given that results will be available election night. She said there’s a possibility they’ll be delayed until Wednesday morning.

“With that many absentee ballots, it may not be a possibility [to have results ready on election night],” Dennison said. “It just depends on what we’re looking at going into the election.”