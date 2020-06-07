“Last night exemplified what it means to have a peaceful protest.” The City of Rogers praises Friday demonstration honoring George Floyd

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers praised community members who held a demonstration in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died while in police custody. The incident sparked the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” protests still ongoing.

“Last night exemplified what it means to have a peaceful protest, and we could not be more proud of how these individuals carried themselves as they protested against the unjust murder of Mr. George Floyd,” said a Facebook post. “We are proud of our community for coming together and using their [sic] voices in an effort to ensure equality, justice and peace for individuals regardless of color, race or natural origin.”

The post concluded with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., the civil rights leader who’s often quoted during modern movements.