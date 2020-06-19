Law Enforcement Task Force holds first meeting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The newly established Law Enforcement Task Force holds its first meeting in Fort Smith Thursday at the United States Marshals Museum.

“This task force was born out of the protest but it was long overdue,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson kicking off the meeting.

“We need to take a look at how we do things, how we build community relations, how we train, how we hold police officers who do the wrong thing accountable,” he continued.

The force is made up of community activists, city leaders, law enforcement and leaders in training with a goal to advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas.

“My biggest priority is accountability within the police department because I think that community policing and ending over-policing over minor issues is important,” said Laya Holloway a community activist.

CEO & President of the Urban league of the state of Arkansas, Scott Hamilton also addressed the group. “We have seen the loss of life and so many horrible scenarios that all of as humans must appreciate and as humans, we must look and say these are things that we just cannot allow to happen.”

Increasing diversity in police departments, building community relations, mental health training were all topics of discussion at the meeting.

“Right now, we are focused on systematic racism within our department. I think it’s important so that we know what some or our community members have had to deal with in their lives so we learn from that and better serve them,” said Fayetteville Police Chief, Mike Reynolds.

“We can’t just expect that officers will know how to deal with people who are of different cultures but with proper training, those barriers can be taken cared of very quickly,” said Geovanny Sarmiento, VP of Community Engagement and Inclusion, for Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The task force will meet every month to and give the final recommendations to the governor by December 31st.