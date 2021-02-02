Lawmakers push for Holocaust education to be taught in schools

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Lawmakers hope to pass a bill requiring Holocaust education to be taught in public schools.

Senator Bart Hester tells us right now schools are not required to teach about the Holocaust and he wants to change that.

The bill was filed last week and it would impact public schools in the state, grades K – 12.

Hester said under the act, teachers must make the Holocaust a part of their curriculums so kids can learn about the cause, course and effects of the Holocaust.

Hester said the point of this bill is to also make sure kids understand the consequences of hate, discrimination and bigotry.

“This is a time in history, where the world turned a blind eye to an entire group for a long time. We just want to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. We want out children to understand the horrors of when that happens so should someone try this in the future… we will stand up,” said Hester.

He adds that in a national study of Holocaust knowledge and awareness among millennials and Gen-Z in the U.S., the state of Arkansas came in last place, in the entire country. Another reason, he said this bill is important.

Hester is planning on adding an amendment to this bill to put it off one year, instead of beginning in the 2021- 2022 school year, it would be for the 2022- 2023 school year.

He said this was a request by the department of education. This would give schools additional time to get their curriculum together and have more time to prepare.

Hester said he is working with educators to make sure the bill is fair for everyone and not add to teachers’ workload.

“It just has to be part of their curriculum when they’re teaching WWII. They’re going to be teaching it anyway so let’s just make sure they don’t skim over the Holocaust and how important it is,” said Hester.

The bill has bipartisan support with dozens of state representatives and senators co-sponsoring it.

Hester said with the level of support behind the bill, he has no doubt it will pass.