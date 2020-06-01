Limited-contact sports can resume Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Limited-contact sports can resume in Arkansas starting Monday, according to guidelines the governor laid out as part of his Phase One reopening plan.
These sports include baseball, softball, swimming, track and gymnastics. Participants are encouraged to wear masks unless they’re in the act of participation. Contact sports like basketball and football aren’t yet allowed to open, and a date announcement is expected in late June or early July.
The reopening follows a similar restriction rollback for overnight summer camps, which resumed Sunday. Popular wildlife refuge Turpentine Creek announced it’ll reopen with restrictions June 1.
A full list of restrictions for Turpentine Creek can be found here.