LINCOLN CITY COUNCIL: A newcomer’s plan to better the town

Even though Amanda Thomas doesn't start her term until January, she's already thinking of ways to try and help better the city.

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A newcomer on the Lincoln City Council has big plans for her position.

If people want to make this community better, they need to get involved, and what better way to start than city council? AMANDA THOMAS, WARD 2, LINCOLN CITY COUNCIL

Having lived in Lincoln for two years, Amanda Thomas said she saw the need for some new city council members.

Even with no prior experience in city government, she ran for the Ward 2 – Position 2 seat in the November elections.

“I never thought I would do this,” Thomas said.

She got the position.

Though her term doesn’t officially start until January 2021, Thomas has already been hard at work.

She said she’s been thinking of ways to get the city council more involved in the lives of those who live there.

“If we are going to be making big decisions that affect them, then we need to know the people who are being affected and how we can fix it and make it better,” she said.



As a special education and resource teacher, Thomas is also focusing on future leaders.

I’m raising my three children here, and they deserve to have a good community. AMANDA THOMAS, WARD 2, LINCOLN CITY COUNCIL

She said her main goal is to help make Lincoln an overall better community.

“We do have a bad rap, I admit to that, I know that, and I’m embarrassed by it,” Thomas said. “I’m hoping from the different changes from the city council and within the community, we can change that rap and people can come here.”

She said she is looking forward to a fresh set of ideas and new perspectives to help get the job done.

Just the small steps, even if they seem insignificant, they really add up, especially if everyone is working together. AMANDA THOMAS, WARD 2, LINCOLN CITY COUNCIL

Thomas has been fighting for change within the city long before she was elected, though.

Prior to moving to Lincoln, she rescued two potbelly pigs — Grace and Charlotte.

The city cited her for not obeying an ordinance that doesn’t allow the keeping of livestock unless for certain exceptions.

She started a petition on Facebook in hopes of saving the pigs before she ultimately decided to rehome them.

KNWA/FOX 24 asked Thomas if she was planning on trying to change the ordinance, now being on the council.

She said she was not.

Thomas is one of four new members who will serve in the next term.

There are a total of 8 city council members.