Lincoln grants the ultimate gift to graduate with autism

KNWA

"AJ's Snow Shack, come get a snow cone!"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was a ‘sweet treat’ watching AJ Valdez walk across the Lincoln stage to graduate on Thursday, May 20.

Congrats to all the 2020-2021 graduates!

Especially to see his dreams to run his very own snow cone stand — come true.

“I’m so excited,” Valdez said. “Very excited!”

AJ’s favorite snow cone flavor is watermelon!

At the age of three AJ was diagnosed with autism, but despite uncertainties about certain areas of his future — teachers, classmates, and the high school principal say his diagnosis is a gift all of them are honored to have been apart of.

I still don’t think it’s given him back anything like what he gives us because that’s how that dude is every day. In the middle of everything we went through, that’s how he represented himself, so it was honor to try and give anything back like what he does for us.

STAN KARBER, PRINCIPAL LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL

AJ, the kid with the biggest heart, will forever leave his mark on the small town of Lincoln.

It was a 'sweet treat' watching AJ Valdez walk across the Lincoln stage to graduate on Thursday, May 20.

“These are the stories that really matter,” Lincoln High School Principal Stan Karber said. “That kid right there, changes people’s lives every day, promise you.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers