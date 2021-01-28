Lincoln Schools to receive $1.2M from new COVID-19 funds

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Lincoln School District is set to receive $1.2 million from new COVID-19 funds.

According to Lincoln Schools Superintendent Mary Ann Spears, the district has three top priorities: addressing student learning loss, improving air quality, and expanding its COVID-19 leave policy.

Spears said this latest round of federal money came right in the nick of time because the previous funds are almost depleted.

All those types of expenses, that was really going to be a blow to our budget so definitely the second set of funds is absolutely welcomed for sure. MARY ANN SPEARS, SUPERINTENDENT, LINCOLN SCHOOLS





Spears said it’s challenging already being a small district in a poverty-stricken town, and COVID-19 has only intensified those issues.