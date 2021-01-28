Lincoln Schools to receive $1.2M from new COVID-19 funds

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Lincoln School District is set to receive $1.2 million from new COVID-19 funds.

According to Lincoln Schools Superintendent Mary Ann Spears, the district has three top priorities: addressing student learning loss, improving air quality, and expanding its COVID-19 leave policy.

Spears said this latest round of federal money came right in the nick of time because the previous funds are almost depleted.

All those types of expenses, that was really going to be a blow to our budget so definitely the second set of funds is absolutely welcomed for sure.

MARY ANN SPEARS, SUPERINTENDENT, LINCOLN SCHOOLS

Spears said it’s challenging already being a small district in a poverty-stricken town, and COVID-19 has only intensified those issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers