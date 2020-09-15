Local artists celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday and honors the contributions, culture and history of both Hispanic and Latin Americans.

Local Artists are celebrating by showcasing their work through a virtual art walk — called Art On The Bricks. The theme is ‘Celebrate Diversity and NWA’s creative economy’.

Hispanic Heritage Month was first observed in 1968 and marks the independence of several Latin countries, then it was a week-long celebration.

The national tradition and the virtual art walk run through October 15th.

Karen Wagaman with the Rogers-Lowell Chambers of Commerce said Hispanic and Latin people are a big part of the NWA community. She said this is an opportunity to share their influences and culture.

David Gomez is one of the artists, who said he was very shy growing up and art gave him a voice.

“Artwork became a way for me to connect with people. I was able to speak with my artwork. It allowed me to establish friendships,” said Gomez.

“They are valuable to our community. They provide a lot of interesting culture and talents to our community,” said Wagaman.

The work and stories of over 25 artists will be featured and shared on social media.

Artists interviews below: