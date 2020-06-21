Live Now
President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa

Local artists come together to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A handful of local artists came together today to create a mural to recognize the black lives matter movement.

The colorful art now sits at the corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue. To celebrate its creation, the University of Arkansas student-athletes set up a full event. Complete with vendors, voter registration, and a speech from Fayetteville’s mayor.

Organizer Markus Ballengee said he hopes to continue to momentum of the George Floyd protests in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’ll be a lasting thing that’s just kind of a reminder for our community that change is happening but we all have to continue to be united to continue that change,” Ballengee said.

One of the artists, Octavio Logo is also responsible for painting the George Floyd mural in Jefferson Park.

