Local church announces summer queer camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One local pastor here in Fayetteville is looking to do good for the community by putting on what he’s calling Queer Camp.

Clint Schnekloth is a pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville and he tells me he’s excited to announce the Church will be hosting its first Queer camp this summer.

Schnekloth says he’s been discouraged with all the recent bills passed that impact the LGBTQ+ community, and instead of lashing out, he feels the best way to respond is to try and do good and give local youth an outlet where they all can feel accepted.

“If there are any families out there who are watching this and they are themselves discerning issues around being gender-fluid or around their sexual orientation, just to know there are really communities out there that are supportive of them and love them and we want to be here for you,” says Schekloth.

Schnekloth says a lot of the details of the camp are still being worked out, however, the camp is set to run from July 5th to July 10th. If you have interesting in the camp he welcomes all to reach out to the church.