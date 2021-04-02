Local churches prepare to celebrate Easter weekend

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Churches across Northwest Arkansas are getting ready for Easter weekend.

Church leaders tell us Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday is an important day and they just want to create a safe space for its community to come together and worship.

Keypoint Church’s Mission and Outreach Pastor Nick Conyac says they are getting both its campuses festive ready for this weekend. Conyac says they want everyone to feel welcomed and comfortable attending. They are requiring face coverings for their 11 o’clock services but making them optional for the earlier ones.

“Everybody has different views and levels of safety that they feel going out in public, so we just want to create a space that is safe for everyone,” said Conyac.

Conyac says they do encourage social distancing inside the church. They also have hand sanitizing stations throughout their campuses.

Over at The Historic St James Missionary Baptist Church services have been streamed online for over a year now but for this resurrection Sunday it will be held at Walker Park at 10am. Pastor to Children and Youth, Stephen Ivey says they are being extremely careful about coming together especially with how the coronavirus has impacted the black community.

“Bring those line chairs, if not bring a blanket but it’s going to be a family picnic church in the park type deal,” said Ivey.

Ivey says those attending the park service will have to wear a mask and social distance. He says there will be music, a praise team, and a poet.

For those who are not ready to come in person – both churches will livestream their services online.

Both church leaders are also egg-tremely ready for some good old Easter fun and have lots of egg-citing activities planned. Let’s hop to it.

Keypoint church tells us they are calling this week love week and they are spreading acts kindness in the community, in socially distant ways. They are giving away gift cards, hosting a drive through scavenger hunt and delivering 100 Easter baskets to families; full of books, candy and toys for them to enjoy.

“We see it as an opportunity to show the gospel and what is it about but the whole point about love week is being in our community and showing them that we see them and we love them,” said Conyac.

St. James will be hosting an egg-grab for the kids to participate in after service. The church tells me this is an opportunity for the kids to just be kids and being outdoors is a safe way for families to enjoy Easter during the pandemic.

“I think one of the biggest things is going to be that in-person fellowship being able to see each other. We may not hug but just to lay eyes on people that we honestly have not seen in a whole year,” said Ivey.

Both churches add that being safe is a top priority which also means getting creative with planning their activities and services.