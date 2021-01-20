Local community leaders react to VP Kamala Harris being sworn in

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local community leaders watched as our nation made history on Wednesday, January 20, as Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office.

They shared with KNWA/FOX 24 News how it felt to see it all unfold.

I didn’t think I was going to get that emotional, but I teared up. ISAMAR GARCIA HERNANDEZ, CONGRESSIONAL HISPANIC CAUCUS INSTITUTE

This is a big day for everyone in our country, women especially, women of color. BONNIE MILLER, LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS



I think this is definitely a moment of empowerment to us as women of color and women in general. REBECA SOTO, HISPANIC WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION OF ARKANSAS



Today was historic. D’ANDRE JONES, FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL



Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office, becoming the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President.

Local NWA leaders said seeing this unfold highlighted the importance of having representation on a national scale.

“It is amazing, it is gratifying,” Fayetteville City Council Member D’Andre Jones said. “I feel as if the country is ready to unite.”

For Jones and Springdale City Council Member Kevin Flores, watching Harris also showed the importance of having representation on a local level.

Times are changing for the best. D’ANDRE JONES, FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL



Whether you’re an immigrant or Hispanic or millennial or any other group that I’m able to represent, just having that diversity on the council. It goes a long way. KEVIN FLORES, SPRINGDALE CITY COUNCIL



Even though this a giant leap forward, both Jones and Flores said there’s still more work to be done.