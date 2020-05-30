Local family creates quarantine remix to “My House” by Flo Rida

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local family is using this time in quarantine to think outside the box and find creative ways to have fun.

This quarantine remix to the song “My House” by Flo Rida was created by 11-year-old Sullivan Primm and his family.

Sullivan had to get creative for his digital talent show and after listening to some songs, his family came up with the idea to make this quarantine remix.

Once they realized how much traction it was getting, they decided to share it with the world.

“Maybe it will lift other people’s spirits and make them happier during these hard times,” Sullivan said.

Keep having fun, keep creating together, and keep getting outside as much as possible. SETH PRIMM, SULLIVAN’S DAD

Sullivan and his dad, Seth Primm, said they hope this video will show everyone we’re all in this together.





They also hope to remind people that even though you may be stuck inside there are many ways to make good use of your time.