Local frontline health care workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health care workers at local hospitals to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in efforts to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Mercy hospital in Rogers is one of the first hospitals to receive shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. Tuesday some frontline workers will roll up their sleeves and start to get their shots.

A spokesperson for Mercy hospital said Mercy Rogers received 975 doses of the vaccine Monday and they plan to administer some of the vaccines Tuesday as part of a test run.

The Director of Operations, Dr. David Fortner said a lot of work and planning went into the distribution plan. The Mercy health care community includes over 3000 workers and those who work with the sickest COVID-19 patients will get priority.

“This initial phase is really going to focus on those in our COVID-19 units, in our emergency departments taking care of our patients in our respiratory care clinics. So, those who are really taking care of our COVID-19 or suspected positive COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Fortner.

He said it will take several weeks to get through its health care staff. The vaccine is not mandated but is encouraged to its staff.

Mercy Fort Smith expecting its shipment of the vaccine Tuesday and plan to start vaccinating workers on the same day.

Dr. Fortner said he is encouraged by this roll-out of the vaccine and anticipates it to be a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus.

Mercy hopes to give its frontline workers some much-needed relief and protection with this vaccination.

Dr. Fortner said looking at all of the research and intensive reviews, there’s a promising outlook with the vaccine.

Frontline workers who work closest to COVID-19 patients will get the first doses. Dr. Fortner said there is a delay for those who tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days.

“If you are immune-compromised, have an active infection of COVID-19 or otherwise… we want to wait to give vaccination in those groups of people just so we make sure the body mounts a good immune response… as to the purpose of the vaccine.”

Over at the Washington Regional Medical Center, officials tells us they expect their shipment to arrive Tuesday and plan to distribute it within 24 hrs saying quote:

“We will distribute it to frontline workers most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 using drive-thru vaccination events. We are pleased to receive this first round of doses, and are encouraged that the vaccine offers hope that the end of the pandemic is on the horizon.” Birch Wright, COO & Hospital Administrator, Washington Regional

Both Mercy and Washington Regional urges everyone to continue to follow the public health guidelines that have been in place for the past few months, wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and avoiding gathering.