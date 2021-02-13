Local Harps noticing a rush on grocery stores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Ice and snow continue to affect Northwest Arkansas, and as our weather team has mentioned, it’s looking like things will only get worse heading into the weekend.

The store manager at the Harps off of Weddington says there has definitely been an increase in foot traffic in the last couple of days of people stocking up for the storm ahead.

“A lot of what we have been seeing is the normal milk bread eggs you know that is normally what everyone comes rushing into the store for,” says Store Manager, Jay Surber.

Surber says while Harps has been a lot busier than it usually is on a Friday afternoon, he expects there is even more to come.

“We definitely feel this after-work crowd is going to bring in a lot of people after 5:00 and on into tomorrow, I think the road will still be driveable today,” says Surber.

As for those in the store, customers aren’t just thinking about themselves

“Well I just went and got my dogs some food we were on the last meal, and just getting a few groceries I think we are going to be snowed in for a while,” says Harps customer Pam Delaney.

But not everyone in the store is dreading the potential of some record snow.

“I am excited about winter weather cause I am originally from Nebraska and I need some snow,” says Cathy Staggs.

And when it comes to the rush Surber is expecting later on, safety is on the top of everyone’s list.

“The key is you know everybody, especially with the pandemic, is going on its going to be crowded in here we are going to want to give everyone their space give them distance and make sure they are wearing their mask while they are in the store,” says Surber.