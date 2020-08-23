Local nonprofit assists city with filling out the census

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, August 22, a local nonprofit collaborated with the City of Fayetteville to get people to fill out the census.

The League of Women Voters provided tools to complete it since many people may not have access to the internet or may have simply forgotten about it.

People were able to fill it out from the comfort of their cars and all health guidelines were followed.

Linda DeBerry, communications program director for the city, said filling out the census is a simple task with a big impact.

For ten years, this count will be with us. We want every single person to be counted. Every person that doesn’t get counted for the census loses the city, state, and federal dollars for programs that we really need for our community. Linda DeBerry, Communications Program Manager, City of Fayetteville

Census workers have already started going door-to-door to get people to fill it out.

You can respond by phone, online, or by mail.

Responses are due September 30.