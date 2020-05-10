Local nonprofit helps assist with COVID-19 mental health

"Mental health needs to be affordable and we need to make it affordable," Schulz said. "Especially for our medical professionals."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline healthcare professionals and first responders aren’t immune to the mental and physical effects of this pandemic, that’s why a local nonprofit is helping bridge the gap between resources available and how they can access it.

H.E.R.O.E.S. (Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Everyday Struggles) of Northwest Arkansas is a nonprofit that helps local first responders and frontline medical professionals pay for session fees.

HEROES of NWA President Mary Schulz said seeking treatment needs to be affordable, especially to these workers right now.

She said when people aren’t doing okay mentally, and physically — they’re empty and can’t fully function.

She said this is why it’s so important to make sure they’re able to seek help during this tough time because it ensures they’re able to give their best selves.

“We need to have them mentally doing okay, physically doing okay,” Schulz said. “They are the ones who are helping us and our community on our worst day.”

Schulz said she wants to remind us how important it is right now to be thanking these frontline medical professionals and first responders.

“Those tiny little sprinkles of joy onto your career is kind of what keeps your momentum going,” she said.

