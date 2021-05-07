Local pharmacies gear up for vaccine approval to ages 12-15

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine soon for youngsters ages 12 to 15. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

"We encourage anybody with questions or concerns to call the pharmacy and talk to the pharmacist."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the wait continues for the vaccine to be opened to ages 12-15, local pharmacies are already gearing up for the FDA’s approval.

Julie Stewart with Medical Arts Pharmacy said they are teaming up with the Fayetteville School District to get inside the schools and give both doses before summer.

I feel like there will hopefully be a pretty good response. It will certainly get us that much closer to herd immunity for sure. JULIE STEWART, LOCAL PHARMACIST

Stewart said the pharmacy has already had parents calling wanting to get their kids vaccinated before summer camp.