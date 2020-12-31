Local pharmacies team up with emergency crews to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

"We just want to make certain that all of those parties involved are at the table and able to get a shot to vaccinate them from COVID-19.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In his most recent state address, Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed frustration with the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Arkansas, but pharmacies in Fayetteville are working around the clock to make sure that’s not the case when vaccines become available to them.

Julie Stewart with Medical Arts Pharmacy said the Fayetteville location could get vaccines as early as Monday, January 4.

To prepare, Stewart said they’ve been working not only with other pharmacies in the area but also Washington County Emergency Management to compile a list of people in Phase 1A that can get their vaccine at a moment’s notice.

Stewart said the list is supposed to help make sure no matter the titles these frontline workers have within this first phase of vaccinations, no drop of the vaccine is put to waste.

“We’re going to hopefully have people kind of standby that we can call, and say, ‘hey we have a dose available, can you come get it?’” she said. “If they can’t then move on to the next so we can make sure that we use all of those doses.”

Stewart said if you meet the criteria for Phase 1A and haven’t been contacted about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local pharmacy to get your name on the list.

Medical Arts Pharmacy will be sharing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment with other local pharmacies including Collier, which has an ultra cold freezer to properly story the vaccine.

