Local pharmacies work tirelessly to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has been adamant about ramping up vaccinations in Arkansas, and pharmacies in our are area have been working around the clock to make that happen.

On Wednesday, January 13, frontline healthcare workers in Phase 1A rolled up their sleeves and got COVID-19 vaccines at Fellowship Fayetteville for a mass vaccination event.

Three different pharmacies came together to host the event.

Victoria Hennessey with Community Pharmacy in Springdale said anyway to help speed up the vaccination process, pharmacies are going to do it.

I’m really excited to be apart of this movement. Pharmacists have been waiting for an opportunity to really show our skills in this pandemic and do our part to help our patients and our communities.

VICTORIA HENNESSEY, PHARMACIST, COMMUNITY PHARMACY – SPRINGDALE  

Those who participated in Wednesday’s event had to sign up and bring proof that they fall into the Phase 1A catergory.

Hennessey said pharmacies are getting flooded with phone calls after the governor’s COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

She asks that you please be patient as they finish up this first round of vaccinations.

