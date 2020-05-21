Local ranchers can’t get meat processed until next year due to COVID-19

"I think the availability of meat products is going to be pretty limited for the foreseeable future," Hanna said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Livestock ranchers are claiming they’re not able to get their meats processed until next year.

KNWA/KFTA introduced you to Hanna Family Ranch Operations Manager Will Hanna a couple of weeks ago.

We did a story about how his business had declined considerably because Hanna’s biggest customers closed down due to the pandemic.

His Bentonville ranch sells lamb and pork to local restaurants.

It came to a screeching halt at one point. WILL HANNA, OPERATIONS MANAGER, HANNA FAMILY RANCH

Now that restaurants are reopening, the coronavirus is bringing on new challenges.





“It’s just one more reminder of how fragile the food supply chain is,” Hanna said.

He said his ranch is unable to get animals processed because livestock processing facilities are booked through the rest of the year.

“January is now the earliest we can get in because they are so busy,” he said.

You can’t hold these animals until next January or February. They’d be some really big pigs and legally it can only be classified as a lamb until it’s about 14 months of age. WILL HANNA, OPERATIONS MANAGER, HANNA FAMILY RANCH

As more and more meat processing plants, like Tyson and Smithfield, close down across the country — the more overwhelmed the smaller processing plants get.

This is an emergency situation for not just us as producers. WILL HANNA, OPERATIONS MANAGER, HANNA FAMILY RANCH

It’s not going to be a quick fix.

Hanna said it’s going to take some time to get the supply chain back to where it was pre-COVID-19.

“I think the availability of meat products is going to be pretty limited for the foreseeable future,” Hanna said.