Local restaurants ‘Fill the Pantry’ to support Fayetteville School students and families

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thursday is the last day to help three local restaurants ‘Fill the Pantry’ for Fayetteville Public school students and families in need. For the past three years, Theo’s Fayetteville, East Side Grill and now Southern Food Company have partnered with Fayetteville Public Schools.

Kelly Brown is the CFO of South by Northwest Hospitality, which oversees those restaurants. She tells us the initiative was started after finding out about the number of students who receive free or reduced meals in the district and they wanted to help.

She said more families are using these meals assisted programs as more families struggle financially amid the health crisis, adding it’s important to help your neighbors.

“2020 showed the restaurant hospitality industry how quickly your life can change in a matter of days and being able to help ensure… and do our part to make sure that no child goes hungry for the holidays is right up our alley,” said Brown.

The Fayetteville School District’s Social Services department made a list of items families need. They are collecting cereal, oatmeal, rice and ramen noodles to name a few. There is also a need for hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, soap, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

You can drop off your donations at any one of the restaurants. East Side Grill and Theo’s both close at 10 o’clock and Southern Food Company closes at 8 pm.

Last year the restaurants filled the back of 8 flatbed trucks full of donations for struggling families, and their goal this year is to triple that amount.

Since the pandemic hit, the district’s Social Services Department tells us they have seen an increase in the number of families they are serving through its food pantry ‘The Outback’.

Social Worker, Sara Blickenstaff said families are having a tough time right now. They are seeing several new faces coming by for tubs of food.

“There’s been a lot of job loss, waiting on unemployment, navigating food stamps…all of those things contributed in the need for more food,” said Blickenstaff.

She said the need shifted to also include toilet paper, cleaning supplies and masks.

Blickenstaff said that through its partnerships with the Northwest Arkansas food bank they can also provide struggling families with fresh produce and dairy products. She added that without donations from the community they would not be able to provide families with the resources they need.

Homeless Liaison, Lisa Hughey said they recently received 75 tubs of food donated by Simplicity Real Estate, each tub worth about $45 to $50.

The Director of Student Services Joyce Shirley said they also help families maintain housing by assisting in evictions and help families get housing.

Shirley said all of the funding is raised through awareness, donations, various drive events and grants they apply for which allows them to keep their doors open.

The department is gearing up for its winter basket drive which will provide tubs of food and hygiene products for over 400 families to get them through the winter break.