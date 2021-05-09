Local restaurants having a tough time finding staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s Mother’s Day And graduation weekend which means a larger than normal turnout for local restaurants.

We connected with local restaurant owners who tell us The extra business is exciting, however, manpower has been an issue.

Restaurants have had a tough run at it throughout this pandemic, and while things are starting to go back to normal, it doesn’t mean all their problems are solved.

“Now it’s just finding good help, or just finding help in general,” says the owner of Herman’s Ribhouse, Nick Wright.

Wright adds this is a problem he’s never had to deal with.

“I’ve been here since 1996 and I have never had a problem getting people to work for me, normally I got to tell people no we’re full unless someone quits I’ll let you know,” says Wright.

I also made my way over to Nomads to talk to owner Jeremy Brown, and he tells me he’s experiencing similar issues.

“We have the same situation, I mean we can get part-time college kids who want to work on the weekends no problem. It getting someone who can work weekdays or someone who wants full time is next to impossible,” says Brown.

Issues Wright attributes to unemployment and people not being motivated to come off it.

“We are going to do what we have to do to survive, but we need help we need people to come to apply. Adults, we’ve been hiring high school kids Who can’t work through the week,” says Wright.

Friday Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas will no longer be taking part in the Supplemental Unemployment Payments. This is something Wright calls a step in the right direction in terms of solving his employment issues.