Local staffing agency ramping up its efforts to get unemployed back to work

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit the job market pretty hard. However, with recent vaccination efforts and job growth, state leaders are encouraging people to get back into the workforce

A local employment agency tells us there has been an increase in companies across NWA in need of workers. Moreover, if you are unemployed this is a good time to jump back into the workforce.

Branch Manager at Express Employment Professionals, Becky Davidson says in the past 3 months it has seen a 50% increase in employers seeking help to hire workers.

She says there’s also a pretty diverse pool of jobs available including in construction, manufacturing and office jobs. She adds the majority of positions offered are full-time positions.

Davidson adds that because of the increase in demand for labor many companies are increasing their wages. She says that’s not the only reason folks should apply for jobs now rather than later.

“I do feel like while we have so many open jobs right now, with the pay rates increasing that probably with the unemployment benefits ceasing very soon, we will see many people at that point coming in and grabbing up these jobs,” said Davidson.

The state of Arkansas is ending its participation in the federal supplemental assistance program after June 26, which will cut the extra unemployment benefit.

Express Employment Professionals expects the number of folks looking for jobs to jump around that time which is only going to make the labor market more competitive.

Davidson says there are plenty of jobs out there and it is ramping up its efforts to get companies staffed. The company is also hosting monthly job fairs.

For some, re-entering the workforce may be a daunting task but there are ways to stand out to help you land your next job.

Express Employment Professionals tell us this is the time to take a hard look at your skills, experience and refresh your resume.

When it comes to the resume, Davidson’s advice is to stick to one page and to keep it concise. She recommends using bullet points to highlight your experience and your skills.

Davidson says in the past few weeks more employers are doing in-person face-to-face interviews so be prepared, dress the part, have a good attitude and be ready to promote yourself.

“Skillsets do transfer, so be open and willing when going into an interview to have conversations about what you have done in the past… that might be a huge asset for the job that you are interviewing for,” said Davidson.

Although some jobs have specific job requirements, Davidson says the biggest mistake people make is to narrow their options because they believe they can’t get the job they want.

She says to take time to really study the job requirements and really think outside of the box on what you can bring into this future profession. Important skills she sees across the board are having good communication, a strong work ethic, and being able to work as a team.

Be prepared to also answer questions about gaps in your employment; be honest, keep it brief and focus what you can bring to the table.