Local students participate in National Walk to School day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students across NWA, lacing up their sneakers and walking to school Tuesday. It’s all part of the National Walk to School day and the goal is to get kids moving, more active and an opportunity to promote cleaner and safer streets in the community.

Students at Walker Elementary school were encouraged to participate Tuesday.

Walking and biking are ways to add physical activity in your child’s life. In fact, the CDC recommends at least 60 mins of physical every day for children, so why not start with a morning stroll.

Principal, Lynn Ryan said the school participates every year because they want to encourage their families who live nearby to walk or bike to school and start their day with physical activity.

“When you’re active in the morning, you light up when you come to school and you’re ready to learn. It’s a great way to socialize and the kids are encouraged to wear their masks,” said District Coordinator of School Health, Mary Miller.

One difference this year because of the pandemic is families are asked to post quick videos on social media and to tag ‘Walkerbiketoschoolday’ as a way to showcase that they are participating.

“If we can walk somewhere instead of taking our vehicles, it does protect our environment on that end and we get the added benefits of physical exercise throughout the day,” said Ryan.

“It’s just so healthy just to walk. You see all of these exercise magazines and they’ll say you can run, you can do weights but the healthiest thing you can do for a lifetime is walking for at least 30 mins a day. If kids get into that habit at this stage of life, they start walking and it becomes a normal thing to do,” said Rick Shaeffer with the Springdale School District.