Local toy drives need your donations now more than ever

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Christmas will be here before we know it and more than just elves are worried about being ready in time.

The truth is it is going to be very difficult for Care Community Center and the Salvation Army to get every kid a toy for Christmas this year in Northwest Arkansas.

Nathan Whisenant with Care Community Center in Rogers tells me, “increased almost to double normally we give out about ten-thousand toys,”…. “it’s almost up to 20 thousand that it looks like we are going to need.”

“Last year at this time we had 300 that hadn’t come back and that usually typical,” says Area Commander Ashley Robinett, “but this year we took more on so I’m not surprised that almost twice as many have not come back.”

Both organizations point to COVID as the reason for so many reaching out. Whisenant says, “with everyone having difficulties with the COVID going on a lot of folks out of work some folks needing help who have never needed help before.”

If you are one of the six-hundred outstanding angels who have not yet had the chance to deliver your gift, Robinett urges you to do your best to get it back on time.

Robinett says, “It’s not too late we have already had our due date of when gifts should be returned but we are still accepting gifts through the weekend.”

Whisenant tells me they’re also on a time crunch and only have until Friday, December 18th to try and meet their quota.

Whisenant says, “donations are way down I don’t even think I have made my ten yet,”… “we are going to have to try and scrape up some funds somewhere and go shopping for toys and that’s always difficult to do being a non-profit.”

If you would like to help a child get a gift this Christmas who otherwise might not get one, there are still angels left on trees at Walmart supercenters or you can drop off toys directly at a Care Community Center location.