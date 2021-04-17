Local venues preparing for summer shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It feels like forever since we have seen a packed house for any sort of performance, however, this summer we’re on track to see just that.

I spoke with Jennifer Wilson with both the Walmart Amp and the Walton Art Center and she tells me not only are they planning on hosting performances like the Back Street Boys and Hamilton, but they’re also planning on packing house.

“For any of these large touring productions you have to have a full house, you have to have a full house for it to make sense for the band and the tour and for us as well,” says Wilson.

Temple Live has already been inviting concert-goers back into its facilities. However, President Mike Brown notes even with no mask or social distancing policy on their end, the industry is still not one-hundred percent up and running.

“It’s going to really depend on the touring industry and the artist, and how they feel about getting back out. But right now it really feels like everyone is ready to get back to work,” says Brown.

When it comes to the Walton Art Center and Amp guidelines, Wilson says it’s still up in the air.

“What we’re working through right now is since those first shows don’t happen until June and because health guidelines are changing as vaccines roll out. So we will be finalizing protocols probably towards the begging of the summer,” says Wilson.

I also asked Wilson which performance this summer she is the most excited about and she told me what she’s been thinking about is seeing a full house, watching the lights go down, and hearing the applause that goes with it.