Local veteran receives gift

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A local veteran got a very big gift on September 19.

Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit that builds and renovates homes around the country.

When the homes are ready they’re given to wounded veterans who served after 9/11.

The best part? It’s completely mortgage free.

Scott West, who lost both legs after an IED blast in Iraq, got the house on Saturday.

Building Homes for Heroes Director of Construction Kim Valdyke said it was well deserved.

This is amazing. It’s the best part of the job, especially during COVID-19. We need something to be positive and happy about and to see a deserving wounded veteran get a mortgage-free home just makes your heart swell. Kim Valdyke, Director of Construction, Building Homes for Heroes

The house is ADA compliant and caters to West’s specific needs.