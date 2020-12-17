Locally owned pharmacy prepares to store, administer COVID-19 vaccines

Pharmacies are getting ready to vaccinate others on the frontlines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “We will be vaccinating here shortly,” Brenna Neumann Pharm. D. said.

Breanna Neumann is the pharmacist services manager for Collier Drug Stores.

She says four of its nine locations will be a part of the statewide initiative to get healthcare providers, long term care partners, and their high-risk patients vaccinated.

“As soon as the opportunity presents Collier Drug Store in Fayetteville we expect to also be a big part of the vaccine rollout of Pfizer vaccine,” John Vinson Pharm. D. said.

There’s a major reason for that according to the CEO of Arkansas Pharmacists Association, John Vinson. It’s because of an ultra low-temperature freezer that’ll store the vaccines, bought with funds from the Ready for Business grant.



“One of the best tools in our arsenal is a vaccine and we’re very pleased we have a vaccine now and we can start fighting back get this country turned around,” Vinson said.

Neumann says eventually they’ll start vaccinating first responders and EMT’s, options on where to get vaccinated will grow as well from drive-thru sites to curbside, to on-site at the pharmacy.

“We’ve honed our processes and strategies since we started offering influenza vaccines in September,” Neumann said.

With the purchase of PPE and undergoing specialized training, Neumann says pharmacists are ready to answer the call for help like they have in other public health emergencies.

“The Joplin tornado, [Hurricane] Katrina,” Neumann listed. “We provided important vaccinations such as tetanus shots.”

Neumann says they’ll be out the next six to eight weeks vaccinating as many people as they can.

