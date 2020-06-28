Locals react to massive Saharan dust plume moving into the area

"With everything else in 2020, at least it's something we can see, and it's not something I'm super worried about."

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A hot desert wind is carrying a massive cloud of Saharan dust into the southern United States this week.

Dust plumes from the Sahara routinely blow westward across the Atlantic at this time of year, but this event is a doozy – by some measures, the biggest in decades.

Across the southeastern U.S., from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas and potentially as far north as Indianapolis and Cincinnati, dust effects will likely be visible in the coming days.

KNWA/KFTA spoke with residents in the River Valley on their thoughts about the dust moving into the area.

With everything else in 2020, at least it’s something we can see, and it’s not something I’m super worried about. Take a little extra Zyrtec and I’m alright. ROBERT SIMMONS, FORT SMITH LOCAL

It’s just interesting to imagine that it’s come across the ocean through the gulf, up into this area. MIKE MCMAHON, VAN BUREN LOCAL

Beautiful sunsets are said to come out of this storm.

