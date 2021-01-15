Long lines to get the vaccine for phase 1-B

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – if you’re having a tough time booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment you’re not alone.

Some locals say, despite being able to get the shot now, they’ll have to wait months.

Elizabeth Herrmann is a resident of Bella Vista and she says, “when she told me May I was stunned, to say the least.”

Elizabeth Herrmann is 70 years old and qualifies to be vaccinated in phase 1-b, which is set to begin Monday in Arkansas.

Elizabeth Herrmann says, “I dont know who selected these sites for the inoculations, but like I said, it’s apparent that they have gone to the little independent store.”

Dr. Jim Graham from Cornerstone Pharmacy says phase 1-B is an entirely different animal.

“But the group 1-B is larger than 6 pharmacies can handle. It’s in a county of two-hundred thousand plus people,” says Graham.

Graham tells me his pharmacy is running at one-hundred percent capacity putting roughly 140 shots in arms at each clinic.

“We have forty-eight hundred appointments between now and May 1st, so we can’t meet that demand,” says Graham.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says she recognizes the problem, but it is not an easy problem to fix.

Dr. Dillaha says, “we would like more providers to be involved in vaccinating, but the way the Pfizer vaccine is shipped, the minimum order is 975 doses. There’s not a whole lot of providers that can use that many.”

Dr. Dillaha says the state is working to approve more pharmacies and medical clinics to do vaccinations, but it all depends on how many doses the state can get.