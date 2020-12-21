Long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

"It feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel..." - Concordia of Bella Vista

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The elderly population is especially vulnerable during this health crisis and staff who care for them whether it’s at a nursing home, assisted living, or veterans’ home are anticipating the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to its facilities.

Cindee Johnson with Concordia of Bella Vista, an independent and assisted living facility said people just want to feel safe. Many of its residents and potential residents tell her they are ready to take the vaccine once it becomes available. She tells us the vaccine feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Johnson said they kept COVID-19 out of its facility for about 8 months, getting its first cases in November. 7 independent residents contracted the virus and have since recovered.

Johnson said it’s about staying vigilant and following the safety guidelines and restrictions in place and said they will make it through this.

“Definitely masking, social distancing, and keeping activities to a limited number of people,” said Johnson.

The feelings about the vaccine are the same over at the Arkansas State Veterans’ Home in Fayetteville. The Administrator, Buster McCall said this is another tool they can use in this fight.

McCall tells us since the pandemic hit, one-third of its staff and about 24 residents caught COVID-19 at some point or another. In total, they have lost 9 of its residents to the virus.

At the veterans’ home, McCall said having the ability to do rapid testing on site in recent months has helped get a better handle of this health crisis.

“We can quickly identify positive cases and we can quickly take the appropriate actions, the isolation actions, quarantine actions as needed,” said McCall.

They both tell us they plan to educate all of its residents and staff about the vaccine, side effects and effectiveness so its communities can make informed decisions about taking it.

“It’s a game changer. It’s going to give that additional level of protection to our residents to keep them safe,” said McCall.

“I think it’s just going to cause a whole sense of well-being and a calm and a peace in our community here, independent and assisted but also the outer community as well,” said Johnson.

In both cases, the facilities will work with local pharmacies to come in and administer the COVID-19 vaccines to its staff and residents on site.

McCall said he will be among the first to take it, to show its residents how much confidence administrators have in the vaccine.

Johnson and McCall plan to continue to follow all of its safety practices to protect its community even after the the vaccine is available.

Concordia has visitations by appointment where residents sit behind a plexiglass and keep their distance.

At the veterans’ home visitations are also restricted. They are doing social distant park visits with the resident in one car using Bluetooth technology and the visitors in their own car.

Johnson and McCall said this has been a tough time for its residents and they are finding creative ways to keep them engaged. They are also using various tools like zoom and face-time to keep them connected with their loved ones.

Residents and staff would not be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine at either facility but it is being highly encouraged.

A spokesperson with the Arkansas Health Care Association which overseas nursing homes and long-term care facilities said they are working on finalizing the distribution plan and vaccinations should roll out within the next few weeks.