Long-term care facilities see staff shortages

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are growing concerns about workforce shortages, and long-term care facilities aren’t exempt.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor & Pensions held a hearing on Thursday, May 20, in which U.S. Senators such as Bernie Sanders and Susan Collins spoke about the decline in employment within the healthcare industry.

The situation is particularly acute in our nursing homes where low Medicare reimbursement levels often translate into low wages. SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, MAINE (R)

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said this is also happening in the Natural State.

“Just like all industries there’s just a shortage of workforce right now,” Preston said. “The long-term care facilities are not any different than the other industries, they are seeing a shortage as well.”

Preston said there are efforts in place to partner with Arkansas long-term care facilities to find well-trained workers.

KNWA/FOX24 also reached out to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

A spokesperson said there hasn’t been a significant issue with nursing homes not meeting the minimum staffing standards. The spokesperson added, “These types of jobs have high turnover as they tend to be lower-paying and physically demanding positions.”