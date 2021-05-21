Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? ADH says not to worry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re not sure what to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, the Arkansas Department of Health says not to worry.

Dr. Joel Tumlinson with the Arkansas Department of Health said there’s a system in place where vaccination providers have to report their vaccine data to the ADH.

He said that means your records should be on file with what kind of vaccine you received and when.

There’s nothing sacrosanct about the card. It is a useful tool, it’s got the proper information and you can keep it in your wallet, so I suggest keep it, but if you lose it there’s no reason to panic. DR. JOEL TUMLINSON, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH



Dr. Tumlinson told KNWA/FOX24 some of the vaccine reporting bumps the state saw early on have smoothed out.